Vlatko Stefanovski to hold concert in Ohrid's Antique Theatre

Ohrid, 1 August 2018 (MIA) - Macedonia's best-known guitarist Vlatko Stefanovski will hold a concert in the Ohrid-based Antique Theatre on Wednesday, promoting his latest album Majcin Jazik (Mother Tongue).

Stefanovski's guests at the concert include Teodosi Spasov (Bulgaria), Thanos Stavridis (Greece), Bilja Krstic (Serbia), Vesna Gjinovska-Ilkova and Ljubojna band (Macedonia).

Stefanovski told the press conference prior to the concert that Ohrid is a place filled with magic, spirit, art, incredible nature, an eternal inspiration. ik/08:52

