Vlatko Stefanovski to hold concert in Ohrid's Antique Theatre
- Wednesday, August 01, 2018 8:53 AM
Ohrid, 1 August 2018 (MIA) - Macedonia's best-known guitarist Vlatko Stefanovski will hold a concert in the Ohrid-based Antique Theatre on Wednesday, promoting his latest album Majcin Jazik (Mother Tongue).
Stefanovski's guests at the concert include Teodosi Spasov (Bulgaria), Thanos Stavridis (Greece), Bilja Krstic (Serbia), Vesna Gjinovska-Ilkova and Ljubojna band (Macedonia).
Stefanovski told the press conference prior to the concert that Ohrid is a place filled with magic, spirit, art, incredible nature, an eternal inspiration. ik/08:52
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 6:09 PM | More than 100 companies to receive state financial aid
Over 100 companies will receive financial assistance, estimated at a total of EUR 9.2 million, in li...
- 5:50 PM | Trump says attorney general should stop Mueller probe 'right now'
U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday called on Attorney General Jeff Sessions to end a federal i...
- 5:39 PM | PM Zaev: Macedonia to seize unique opportunity to decide on its future
Prime Minister Zoran Zaev doesn’t wish to predict how the Parliament will vote if the referendum on ...
- 5:16 PM | Skopje children's hospital gets new equipment, accreditation certificate
The children's hospital in Skopje has been provided with a new state-of-the-art equipment, including...
- 4:03 PM | President Ivanov meets US official Palmer
President Gjorge Ivanov and Matthew Palmer, US Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Europe...