Strumica's arts colony begins with Georgi Bozinov's 'Roots'

Strumica, 1 August 2018 (MIA) – Strumica's annual arts colony begins Wednesday with the opening of 'Roots,' a solo exhibit of works by Macedonian painter Georgi Bozinov - Fanika, in the Anton Panov Cultural Center at 8 pm.

Held for the 55th time, the International Fine Arts Colony of Strumica will host 15 artists from Macedonia, Bulgaria, Russia, Kosovo, Serbia, Romania, and Turkey.

The artists' residency in Strumica ends Aug 10. Their newly created works will be added to the Strumica art foundation, which consists of more than 2,200 artworks by around 800 international artists. mr/13:31

