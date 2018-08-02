Dzijan Emin to conduct Philharmonic featuring Juan Atkins in Ohrid
Ohrid, 31 July 2018 (MIA) – U.S. musician and DJ Juan Atkins will play the Amphitheater in Ohrid on Thursday together with the Macedonian Philharmonic. The concert will be conducted by Emin Dzijan, who wrote the orchestra arrangement based on Atkins's electronic music score.
"It's a beautiful project and I hope everyone enjoys it," Emin told a news conference earlier this week.
Atkins, often credited as the originator of Detroit techno, said that listening to the Philharmonic perform the music he wrote 20 years ago brought tears to his eyes at the rehearsal.
"I managed to distill the essentials and write them down so other musicians could play my music," Atkins said.
The concert will be followed by a DJ set by Jeff Mills, another Detroit techno icon, at the Park beach in Ohrid. mr/ba/11:48
