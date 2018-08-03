Collective Zero exhibits in Demir Hisar

Skopje, 3 August 2018 (MIA) - An exhibition of the Collective Zero will open Friday evening within event "Demir Hisar - City of Culture 2018."

The exhibition titled “Zerorendum” is a complementary to the permanent collection of photographs “Paperworks.” These are photographs on which painting interventions have been performed that shape them, give them a new dimension, structure and message.

The artist group 0 (Zero) emerged in the mid 1980s in Skopje and became an integral part of the cultural scene in the late 1980’s. Adopting an unorthodox approach with their public murals, collage technique, video installations and happenings, Zero were active until the break-up of former Yugoslavia in 1991. After their retrospective exhibition in 2009 at Mala Stanica, they reunited in 2011, this time named Collective Zero. sk/10:02

