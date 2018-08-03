Collective Zero exhibits in Demir Hisar
- Friday, August 03, 2018 10:03 AM
Skopje, 3 August 2018 (MIA) - An exhibition of the Collective Zero will open Friday evening within event "Demir Hisar - City of Culture 2018."
The exhibition titled “Zerorendum” is a complementary to the permanent collection of photographs “Paperworks.” These are photographs on which painting interventions have been performed that shape them, give them a new dimension, structure and message.
The artist group 0 (Zero) emerged in the mid 1980s in Skopje and became an integral part of the cultural scene in the late 1980’s. Adopting an unorthodox approach with their public murals, collage technique, video installations and happenings, Zero were active until the break-up of former Yugoslavia in 1991. After their retrospective exhibition in 2009 at Mala Stanica, they reunited in 2011, this time named Collective Zero. sk/10:02
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 7:17 PM | PM Zaev: Macedonia needs wise politicians to ensure better future for the country
In these crucial moments Macedonia needs unity, responsible politicians that will enable citizens to...
- 6:00 PM | EC urges all political stakeholders to contribute to implementing Skopje-Athens name deal
The European Commission expects for all political stakeholders in Macedonia to ensure the implementa...
- 4:48 PM | Opposition VMRO-DPMNE leader meets new British Ambassador to Macedonia Galloway
Macedonia’s accession to the European Union, NATO and advancing of the relations with the UK are the...
- 4:36 PM | Albania condemns hate speech, inappropriate chants at national day celebration
Albania's Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs says it regrets and condemns the hate speech and r...
- 3:05 PM | Portugal breaks temperature records amid heatwave
Eight places in the center, south and east of Portugal have broken their local temperature records a...