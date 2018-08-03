Russian pianist Nikolai Lugansky to perform in Ohrid

Ohrid, 3 August 2018 (MIA) – Following Thursday's trio performance with violinist Sergei Krylov and cellist Alexander Kniazev, highly acclaimed Russian pianist Nikolai Lugansky's will play a solo concert at the St. Sofia church in Ohrid on Friday at 9 pm.

Lugansky will perform Claude Debussy's Suite bergamasque, including its famous third movement depicting a Paul Verlaine poem, Clair de lune. He will also play Debussy's Images (2nd Book) as well as his L'isle joyeuse.

After the intermission, he will play Alexander Scriabin's Piano Sonata no. 2, op. 19 and Sergei Rachmaninoff's Preludes op. 32.

The New York Times has described Lugansky as 'formidable,' 'virtuosic,' and 'a keenly intelligent pianist who values textural clarity' able to achieve 'an ideal balance between poetry and passion.'

'Almost like a scientist,' the newspaper wrote, Lugansky exposes the inner structure of a piece while reflecting 'the hallmarks of the Russian Romantic heritage: rich singing tone, depth of sound, [and] roomy expressive freedom.'

Lugansky studied at the Moscow Conservatory under Tatiana Kestner, Tatiana Nikolayeva, and Sergei Dorensky.

His concert highlights for the 2017/18 season include engagements with the London and Baltimore symphony orchestras, Orchestra dell’ Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia, Hong Kong Philharmonic, Junge Deutsche Philharmonie and the Yomiuri Nippon Symphony Orchestra.

A regular recitalist around the world, he is also scheduled to perform at London’s Wigmore Hall, Paris's Théâtre des Champs-Élysées, and New York’s 92nd Street Y.

For his many recordings, Lugansky has won numerous awards, including a Diapason d’Or, the BBC Music Magazine Award, and an ECHO Klassik prize. He was named People’s Artist of Russia in 2013. mr/13:19

