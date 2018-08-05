After birthday’s concert of ‘Synthesis’, Ohrid Summer Festival presents ‘Sora Duo’ on Sunday

Ohrid, 5 August 2018 (MIA) – After yesterday’s concert of the prominent Macedonia group ‘Synhesis’, organized in honor of the Ohrid Summer 58th birthday, the festival resumes Sunday with the performance of the 'Sora Duo' - Uchida Shiori – saxophone, Japan, and Fati Fehmiju – accordion, Macedonia.

Sora Duo was founded in 2015 to hold their first concert just a year later. Since then they regularly perform their own compositions and arrangements as well as classical, traditional and folk music, film music on various instruments, such as saxophone, accordion, piano, violin etc. The Duo has received the Audience Prize (Special Award) at the 14th Yume Hall Concert in 2016.

Tokushima-born artist Uchida Shiori has started her piano education at the age of 2 and her saxophone education ten years later.. She has graduated at the Kunitachi College of Music and, as a result of her success in the auditions during her studies, has performed as a soloist with the University Symphony Orchestra and various Chamber Music groups for 3 years. Shiori studied with professors such as Kumoi Masato, Araki Koichi and Koji Jurei who are experts in their respective fields, and has joined the master class of the famous American saxophonist Frederick L. Hemke.

Fati Fehmiju has started his music education playing accordion and violin. Since his childhood Fehmiju has been interested in composing and as a result he has begun to pursue his academic studies on violin and composing. The artist got a master’s degree in the field of musicology and teaching, while studying computer music at the Kunitachi College of Music (Tokyo), where he enrolled a PhD program. In the course of his carrier he has collaborated with eminent artists and won numerous awards.

This evening Shiori and Fehmiju will perform traditional songs, and own arrangements of compositions of Johann Sebastian Bach, Alexander Borodin, Béla Bartók, Astor Piazzolla…

Yesterday’s concert of the Macedonian ethno-group ‘Synhesis’ marked the 58th anniversary of the first concert of Macedonia opera singer Ana Lipsa Tofovic, being held on 4 August 58 years ago, when the Ohrid Summer Festival was established. lk/12:11

