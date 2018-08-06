Skopje to donate around 70 artworks to Athens

Skopje, 6 August 2018 (MIA) – The City of Skopje will provide the transportation for the art collection assembled during the recent Donate Art charity initiative, which was set up to show solidarity with the Greek fire victims.

The art collection is to be donated to Athens after the City of Skopje contacts the Greek local government, which should determine the ultimate recipient.

Graphic designer and activist Zoran Kardula set up the Donate Art initiative on Facebook, and Macedonian artists responded by donating around 70 works, including screen prints, oil paintings, watercolor paintings, pen and ink drawings, sculptures, digital illustrations, and photos.

Skopje's Museum of Contemporary Art houses a similar donation of artworks the city received from Greece following the 1963 earthquake. mr/12:51

