Tuesday, August 07, 2018, 

Scientific and art visit in Uranija House-MANU

Tuesday, August 07, 2018  9:23 AM

Skopje, 7 August 2018 (MIA) - The scientific and art visit in the Ohrid-based Uranija House-MANU will open Tuesday with an exhibit of manuscripts and epigraphic monuments.

Academician Gjorgji Pop-Atanasov is the designer of the exhibit titled "Macedonian Literacy 886-1018", which runs through September 7.

The scientific and art visit also includes a lecture, book promotions, concert, poetry portrait and reading up to August 27. ik/09:21

