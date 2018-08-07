Scientific and art visit in Uranija House-MANU
- Tuesday, August 07, 2018 9:23 AM
Skopje, 7 August 2018 (MIA) - The scientific and art visit in the Ohrid-based Uranija House-MANU will open Tuesday with an exhibit of manuscripts and epigraphic monuments.
Academician Gjorgji Pop-Atanasov is the designer of the exhibit titled "Macedonian Literacy 886-1018", which runs through September 7.
The scientific and art visit also includes a lecture, book promotions, concert, poetry portrait and reading up to August 27. ik/09:21
