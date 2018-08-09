Ante's Pen poetry book contest to close Aug 31
- Thursday, August 09, 2018 1:56 PM
Skopje, 9 August 2018 (MIA) – This year's Ante's Pen poetry contest is nearing its August 31 deadline.
Ante's Pen is a newly established award given to a first-time author of a poetry collection written in Macedonian.
Honoring Ante Popovski, one of Macedonia's poetry greats, the award covers the costs of the publication of the winning book and its official launch.
The prize will be presented during the Ante Popovski International Poetry Event set to take place in Skopje and in Lazaropole at the end of September.
Several readings will be organized as part of the event, to be held at the Skopje's Gjorce Petrov Municipality Center's memorial room dedicated to Popovski's work and in the village of Lazaropole, the poet's birthplace.
The winner will be chosen by a five-member panel of judges: novelist Venko Andonovski, poets Kristina Nikolovska and Mitko Gogov, literary researcher Atina Cvetanovska, and Ante Popovski's son, journalist Zorz Popovski.
More details about the poetry contest are available at its official Facebook event page.
Ante Popovski (1931-2003) is considered one of the leading figures of contemporary Macedonian literature's second generation of poets. mr/13:56
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 4:56 PM | No West Nile fever cases detected in Macedonia
Two people have tested negative for the West Nile virus after undergoing tests, it was revealed Thur...
- 4:34 PM | Greek PM Tsipras presents new civil protection plan
The General Secretariat of Civil Protection will be abolished and replaced by the National Emergency...
- 4:13 PM | EU on brink of backing down over single market membership after Brexit
European leaders are ready to make a major concession to Theresa May by allowing Britain to remain i...
- 3:38 PM | Aftershocks rock Indonesia’s Lombok as quake death toll tops 300
The death toll from a devastating earthquake on the Indonesian island of Lombok jumped to 319 Thursd...
- 3:14 PM | SEC opens Voter's List for public inspection ahead of name referendum
A total of 1,805,700 people are registered in the Voter's List, which is made available for public i...