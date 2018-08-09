Ante's Pen poetry book contest to close Aug 31

Skopje, 9 August 2018 (MIA) – This year's Ante's Pen poetry contest is nearing its August 31 deadline.

Ante's Pen is a newly established award given to a first-time author of a poetry collection written in Macedonian.

Honoring Ante Popovski, one of Macedonia's poetry greats, the award covers the costs of the publication of the winning book and its official launch.

The prize will be presented during the Ante Popovski International Poetry Event set to take place in Skopje and in Lazaropole at the end of September.

Several readings will be organized as part of the event, to be held at the Skopje's Gjorce Petrov Municipality Center's memorial room dedicated to Popovski's work and in the village of Lazaropole, the poet's birthplace.

The winner will be chosen by a five-member panel of judges: novelist Venko Andonovski, poets Kristina Nikolovska and Mitko Gogov, literary researcher Atina Cvetanovska, and Ante Popovski's son, journalist Zorz Popovski.

More details about the poetry contest are available at its official Facebook event page.

Ante Popovski (1931-2003) is considered one of the leading figures of contemporary Macedonian literature's second generation of poets. mr/13:56

