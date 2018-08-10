Blaze Minevski wins Zivko Cingo Award for "Dropping the Ball"

Ohrid, 10 August 2018 (MIA) – Macedonian journalist, storyteller and playwright Blaze Minevski is the author of "Dropping the Ball," the winning short story of City of Ohrid's annual Zivko Cingo Award given in honor of the well-known Macedonian literary figure.

The award will be given to Minevski during this year's Zivko Cingo Evening. The literary event is held annually on August 13, Cingo's birthdate, in his native village of Velgoshti near Ohrid.

Blaze Minevski (b. 1961 in Gevgelija) is the award-winning author of seven novels, among which are I, Tito and Mickey Mouse, We Should Have Taken a Photo before We Started Hating Each Other, and Lenin's Lover, as well as several short story collections.

Zivko Cingo (1935-1987) was a prolific Macedonian writer from the post-World War II era. His novel The Great Water (1971)—which the Encyclopaedia Britannica describes as showing the grandness and sadness of childhood—has been translated into English, and it was made into a movie in 2004. mr/19:22

