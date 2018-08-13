Horse Riders wins Film Feature Award in South Carolina, USA
- Monday, August 13, 2018 12:35 PM
Skopje, 13 August 2018 (MIA) – Horse Riders, a social problem film written by Nikola Kuzelov and directed by Marjan Gavrilovski, has won the best Film Feature Award at Fam Fest International 2018 in North Carolina, USA.
As the festival winner, the Macedonian movie will officially run in the World Film Fair Prize competition to be held in New York later in the year.
Horse Riders is an independent production that premiered in 2017. It has taken part in twenty international festivals so far and screened in Spain, Sweden, Italy, and South Africa.
The film was also selected as a semi-finalist at Los Angeles Cinefest. mr/12:35
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 6:14 PM | France to set penalties on non-recycled plastic
France plans to introduce a penalty system that would increase the costs of consumer goods with pack...
- 6:07 PM | Erdogan vows action against 'economic terrorists' over lira plunge
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday accused “economic terrorists” of plotting to harm Turkey by...
- 5:50 PM | Wizz Air: Flights optimized according to market demands
The routes from Skopje to Vaxjo and Barcelona and from Ohrid to London Luton have been optimised acc...
- 5:45 PM | Kosovo’s President: Ohrid Agreement – best guarantee of rights of Albanians
The Ohrid Framework Agreement (OFA) is the best guarantee of the rights of Albanians and stability o...
- 5:11 PM | GRECO adviser: Findings to be taken into account by EC in progress report
Findings of the report of the Group of States against Corruption (GRECO) will be taken into account ...