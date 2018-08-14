2Cellos' Skopje concert rescheduled for Oct 19

Skopje, 14 August 2018 (MIA) – The Skopje concert of 2Cellos, the widely acclaimed duo of classically trained Croatian cellists Luka Šulić and Stjepan Hauser, has been rescheduled for Oct 19.

The concert will take place at the same venue, the VIP Arena.

Avalon Production cites logistic reasons for moving the date of the event.

"Considering the Texas concert on September 28 and the referendum scheduled for September 30, we gladly accepted the offer to hold the concert later in October," Avalon's press release said.

2Cellos will perform in Skopje as part of their Score world tour, described by some as featuring 'personality, playfulness, and musicianship so perfect that no one ever forgets'. mr/16:54

