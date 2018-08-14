MakeDox to screen 70 documentaries in 7 days

Skopje, 14 August 2018 (MIA) – WiFi Plaza Cuba (2017), a short by Adrian Kelterborn, and Kedi (2016), a documentary feature by Ceyda Torun, will open this year's MakeDox Creative Documentary Festival at Kurshumli An in Skopje on Aug 16.

Under the slogan 'Reality directs, we make movies,' the festival's ninth edition will screen 70 movies at Kurshumli An, the Museum of Macedonia, and the Museum of Contemporary Arts.

The film that wins the festival's Main Competition will be awarded an Old Onion. The best in MakeDox's New Authors category will win a Young Onion. Shorts vie for the Chopped Onion award, and films about young people and children compete for the Onion Seed prize.

The festival will run through August 23. mr/16:18



