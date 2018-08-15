Five poetry books shortlisted for SPE's Miladinov Brothers 2018 award

Skopje, 15 August 2018 (MIA) – Five poetry collections made this year's Miladinov Brothers Award shortlist.

The Struga Poetry Evenings gives the award to the best book of poetry published in Macedonia between two editions of the poetry festival.

This year's shortlisted books are Celestial Pantomime by Zoran Anchevski, Under the Dervish's Sikke by Andrej Al Asadi, Voices by Jordan Danilovski, Let Me Finish Playing by Jovica Ivanovski and Butterfly of Ashes by Suzana V. Spasovska.

SPE Director Mite Stefoski told a news conference Wednesday that 41 books were submitted for consideration for the 2018 prize.

The Miladinov Brothers Award winner will be announced during this year's SPE, which will be held in Struga between Aug 22 and 27. mr/13:19

