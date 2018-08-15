Macedonia and Bulgaria to strengthen cultural cooperation
- Wednesday, August 15, 2018 2:16 PM
Sofia, 15 August 2018 (MIA) - Bulgarian government approves draft cultural cooperation programme between the Ministry of Culture of Bulgaria and the Ministry of Culture of Macedonia for the period 2018-2021, Bulgarian government press service reports Wednesday.
The cultural cooperation between two countries is regulated with the agreement signed between two countries in Skopje on May 15, 2000 as well as in spirit of Treaty for Friendship, Good-Neighborliness and Cooperation signed between Bulgaria and Macedonia on Feb. 14, 2018.
Draft programme takes into account mutual interests of two countries and contains all necessary texts for developing relations between Bulgaria and Macedonia in the field of culture.
It regulates possibilities for cooperation in the field of theater, literature, art, translation and publishing works of writers, organising exhibitions and music festivals, cinema, music, dance, copyright protection rights. It also defines engagements of two countries in preservation of cultural heritage and cooperation in prevention of illicit trafficking in cultural goods. sk/14:15
