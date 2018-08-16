Istanbul cats documentary to open this year's MakeDox
- Thursday, August 16, 2018 10:34 AM
Skopje, 16 August 2018 (MIA) – WiFi Plaza Cuba (2017), a short by Adrian Kelterborn, and Kedi (2016), a documentary feature about the cats of Istanbul directed by Ceyda Torun, will open this year's MakeDox Creative Documentary Festival at Kurshumli An in Skopje on Thursday evening.
Under the slogan 'Reality directs, we make movies,' the festival's ninth edition will screen 70 movies at Kurshumli An, the Museum of Macedonia, and the Museum of Contemporary Arts.
The film that wins the festival's Main Competition will be awarded an Old Onion. The best in MakeDox's New Authors category will win a Young Onion. Shorts vie for the Chopped Onion award, and films about young people and children compete for the Onion Seed prize.
The festival will run through August 23. mr/10:30

