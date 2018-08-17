Antonio Serrano and Constanza Lechner to perform in Ohrid

Ohrid, 17 August 2018 (MIA) – Harmonica player Antonio Serrano (harmonica) and pianist Constanza Lechner will hold a concert in Ohrid's St. Sophia on Friday evening as part of the 58th Ohrid Summer Festival's programming.

The concert program includes works by Spanish composers Francisco Tárrega (1852–1909), Manuel de Falla (1876–1946), Enrique Granados (1867–1916), Pablo de Sarasate (1844–1908), as well as Argentine composers Carlos Guаstavino (1912–2000) and Astor Piazzolla (1921–1992)

Antonio Serrano (b. 1974, Madrid) is considered to be a harmonica virtuoso and one of the most important improvisers of his generation. He studied under the renowned American harmonica player Larry Adler. His impressive technical abilities on chromatic harmonicа have enabled him to explore various musical styles, so his repertoire consists of works of classical music, jazz, tango and flamenco music. He has collaborated with some of the most important Spanish musicians, including the famous guitarist Paco de Lucia.

Also, he also performed with several symphonic orchestras in the world and recorded music for some of the films of the famous world director Pedro Almodovar. His discography collection includes 11 CDs.

Constanza Lechner (born in Argentina, based in Spain) first started playing the piano at the age of two. She studied at the San Lorenzo del Escorial Conservatory, while also studying harpsichord, old music, a modern piano and jazz at the Escuela de musica creativa in Madrid.

This versatile approach to music has enabled collaboration with various symphonic orchestras and performers from Spain and the world. Besides music scenes in her native country, Lechner has also performed in France, Greece, Jordan, Switzerland, USA, Canada, Turkey, Cyprus, Bahrain, Oman, and Germany.

In 2015 she published the CD “Infancia” to bring the music of the great world composers closer to children. mr/11:09

###





All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.