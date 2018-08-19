Portrait of academician Radovan Pavlovski at scientific and art visit in Uranija House-MANU
Ohrid, 19 August 2018 (MIA) - An event portraying the academician Radovan Pavlovski will be held Sunday evening within scientific and art visit taking place in Ohrid-based Uranija House-MANU.
Radovan Pavlovski (born on 23rd November 1937) is a prominent and internationally acclaimed Macedonian poet, essayist, travelogue writer and academician. He studied law and literature at the University Ss. Cyril and Methodius in Skopje. He is a Member of the Macedonian Writers’ Association and the Writers’ Associations of Croatia and Serbia. He is also a member of the Macedonian P.E.N. Centre and a member of the Macedonian Academy of Sciences and Arts.
His awards include: "Miladinov brothers", "11th October", "Koco Racin", "Goceva povelba", "Aco Sopov" and "Knizeven zezol". Foreign awards include "Mladost", "Zlatna struna", "24 Disova prolet" and "Risto Ratkovic". The manuscript "The Feast" received an award for its high artistic merits (poetry, Croatia, 1972).
His poems have been translated and published in more than 50 languages and included in various anthologies of modern Macedonian, European and world poetry. sk/11:16
