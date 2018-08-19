Homer’s Iliad to close 58th Ohrid Summer Festival on Monday

Ohrid, 19 August 2018 (MIA) - Macedonia’s biggest music and theatre event, the 58th edition of Ohrid Summer Festival, is to close Monday evening with the performance of the theatre play “The Iliad” by Homer, directed by Jernej Lorenci, co-production project between the Slovenian National Theatre-SNG Drama Ljubljana, Cankarjev Dom and the City Theatre, Slovenia.

“The Iliad,” which will be performed in the Antique Theatre, begins as an opera in concert, the actors in formal concert wear are seated and they tell the bloody tale of Iliad on microphones. The microphones are not there only to enrich the sound of the words, but to bring forward the narration, rhythm of the dactylic hexameter, sound imagery, accompanying the narrative- as a heartbeat and an echo of a horse throttle. The narrated introduction slowly becomes an integral theatre performance with a universal message understandable for the whole audience.

SNG Director Igor Samobor, the director Jernej Lorenci and the cast team at Sunday’s press conference expressed their satisfaction that they will play for the first time in an authentic atmosphere from the Homer's "Iliad", which is enabled by the ambient of the Ohrid Antique Theatre.

According to Lorenci, the text of "The Iliad,” which is perhaps the greatest story ever in Europe and in the world, essentially reveals human errors and vanity.

The famous epic was adapted by the director Jernej Lorenci and the dramaturgs Eva Mahkovic and Matic Starina. On the stage will be: Jure Henigman as Achilles, Nina Ivanišin as Thetis, Aljaž Jovanović as Paris, Gregor Luštek as Hephaestus, Marko Mandić as Hector, Zvezdana Novaković as Briseis, Jette Ostan Vejrup as Hera, Tina Potočnik as Helen, Matej Puc as Zeus, Blaž Setnikar as Patroclus, Janez Škof as Priam and Jernej Šugman as Agamemnon.

Jernej Lorenci (b. 1973) is a stage director and lecturer at the Academy for theatre, radio, film and television in Ljubljana. As a director he has been awarded numerous prizes among which Grand Prix for best drama performance and the prize for best director at the Maribor Theatre Festival, the prize “Sheligo” award at the Week of Slovenian drama, the “Politika” prize awarded for best director at the BITEF festival in 2013 etc. Lorenci has worked with most Slovenian theatre companies, but has also guest-directed at the Croatian National Theatre and the Zagreb Youth Theatre (ZKM). Most recently he is the winner of the prestigious prize Premio Europa in 2017. sk/16:04

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.