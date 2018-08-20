This year's Ohrid Summer to end on an innovative Iliad note

Ohrid, 20 August 2018 (MIA) – The 58th Ohrid Summer Festival will close with a performance of Homer's Iliad at Ohrid's Amphitheater on Monday at 9 pm.

The innovative interpretation of Homer's epic poem in dactylic hexameter will begin as an operatic narration of the siege of Troy (Ilium) to slowly turn into a full theater performance with an underlying message as universal as it is timeless.

Directed by Jernej Lorenci, the play is a co-production between the Slovenian National Theatre SNG Drama Ljubljana, Cankarjev Dom, and the City Theatre, Slovenia.

The cast consists of Jure Henigman as Achilles, Nina Ivanišin as Thetis, Aljaž Jovanović as Paris, Gregor Luštek as Hephaestus, Marko Mandić as Hector, Zvezdana Novaković as Briseis, Jette Ostan Vejrup as Hera, Tina Potočnik as Helen, Matej Puc as Zeus, Blaž Setnikar as Patroclus, Janez Škof as Priam and Jernej Šugman as Agamemnon.

Jernej Lorenci (b. 1973) is a stage director and lecturer at the Academy for theatre, radio, film, and television in Ljubljana. He has worked with most Slovenian theatre companies and has guest-directed at the Croatian National Theatre and the Zagreb Youth Theatre (ZKM).

For his directing, Lorenci has won the Grand Prix for drama performance and the best director prize at the Maribor Theatre Festival, the Sheligo award at the Week of Slovenian drama, the Politika Best Director prize at the 2013 BITEF festival, and most recently the Premio Europa in 2017. mr/sk/09:55

###

