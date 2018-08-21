Bojarov’s solo exhibition in Museum of the City of Skopje

Skopje, 21 August 2018 (MIA) - Solo exhibition titled “Landscapes” by artist Ljupco Bojarov will close Tuesday evening in the Museum of the City of Skopje.

The exhibition, opened 10 August, features a selection of 26 oil paintings created in the period from 1985 to 2018 on the topic “Landscapes.”

The exhibition is also part of "Stairway to Paradise" cycle comprised of 99 small objects made of copper, glass and quartz pebbles taken from the coast of Iviron monastery located on Mount Athos.

Bojarov has graduated in 1984 and has held solo exhibitions in Macedonia, Serbia, Sweden and Montenegro. He also has participated in more than a hundred joint exhibitions across the former Yugoslavia and Europe, as well as in the United States and Egypt. He has received numerous awards from Macedonia and abroad. sk/10:21

