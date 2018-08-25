SPE Golden Wreath winner Adam Zagajewski's poetry to be read at St. Sophia

Struga, 25 August 2018 (MIA) – The 57th Struga Poetry Evenings festival-organized Poetry Portrait of the 2018 Golden Wreath winner, Adam Zagajewski, will take place at the St. Sofia church in Ohrid at 8:30 pm.

A poetry reading named Correspondences will follow at the square near the St. Clement monument in Ohrid at 10:30 pm.

Other SPE events scheduled for earlier in the day are the so-called Poetry Café with this year's Poet Laureate Zagajewski at the Struga Hotel Drim's Piano Bar at 10 am, as well as an 11:30 am Lost/Found in Translation Symposium at the same location.

Struga Window Shutters, a reading of Macedonian poetry, will be held at the Hotel Drim at 1 pm.

The festival closes on Sunday with the Bridges international poetry reading and the official awards ceremony at which Zagajewski will be presented with the 2018 Golden Wreath, Zoran Ančevski will be given the Miladinov Brothers Award, and Paulo Tapio will receive the Bridges of Struga prize.

This year's SPE festival is hosting 30 poets from 29 different countries and 50 poets from Macedonia. mr/10:49

