57th Struga Poetry Evenings closes with awards ceremony
- Monday, August 27, 2018 9:54 AM
Struga, 27 August 2018 (MIA) - Polish poet Adam Zagajewski was presented with the coveted recognition of the Struga Poetry Evenings, namely the Golden Wreath Award at a closing ceremony for the 57th edition of the international poetry festival.
Zagajewski is the 53rd recipient of of the festival's top prize consisting of a filigree laurel wreath.
Two other awards were presented at the closing event on Sunday evening.
The Miladinov Brothers Award for best book of poetry between two festivals went to English literature professor and poet Zoran Ancevski for his work 'Celestial Pantomime'. The Bridges of Struga Award, inaugurated by UNESCO and the Struga poetry festival to award up-and-coming poets, was presented to Paulo Tapio.
The four-day festival this year hosted 30 poets from 29 countries and some 50 poets from Macedonia. ba/09:53
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 5:11 PM | UN: Myanmar military chiefs should face 'genocide' case
Investigators working for the U.N.'s top human rights body said Monday that Myanmar military leaders...
- 4:17 PM | OSCE/ODIHR opens observation mission for upcoming referendum
The OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) formally opened Monday a refere...
- 3:47 PM | US congressmen’s meetings in Parliament focused on upcoming referendum, ongoing reforms
The parliament activities related to upcoming referendum and ongoing reforms for speeding up Macedon...
- 2:48 PM | Kosovo solution 'never been closer', says Serbia's Deputy PM
We've never been closer to concluding the Kosovo issue as a result of the commitment of key official...
- 2:33 PM | OSCE/ODIHR to deploy 270 observes to monitor name referendum
Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov held Monday a meeting with Ambassador Jan Petersen, Head of the OSC...