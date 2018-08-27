57th Struga Poetry Evenings closes with awards ceremony

Struga, 27 August 2018 (MIA) - Polish poet Adam Zagajewski was presented with the coveted recognition of the Struga Poetry Evenings, namely the Golden Wreath Award at a closing ceremony for the 57th edition of the international poetry festival.

Zagajewski is the 53rd recipient of of the festival's top prize consisting of a filigree laurel wreath.

Two other awards were presented at the closing event on Sunday evening.

The Miladinov Brothers Award for best book of poetry between two festivals went to English literature professor and poet Zoran Ancevski for his work 'Celestial Pantomime'. The Bridges of Struga Award, inaugurated by UNESCO and the Struga poetry festival to award up-and-coming poets, was presented to Paulo Tapio.

The four-day festival this year hosted 30 poets from 29 countries and some 50 poets from Macedonia. ba/09:53

###

