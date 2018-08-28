Macedonian Writers' Association declares Polish poet Adam Zagajewski for honorary member

Skopje, 28 August 2018 (MIA) - The Macedonian Writers' Association declared Tuesday the 2018 Struga Poetry Evenings laureate, Polish poet Adam Zagajewski, for its honorary member.

Born in 1945 in Lwów, Zagajewski is renowned for his 13 book of poems, but he is also an essayist, translator, novelist and professor of philosophy. He currently lives in Krakow. He is most famous for being part of the New Wave (Nowa fala) literary movement also known as the Generation of '68'.

He is a recipient of numerous international prizes; among others the Neustadt International Prize in Literature in 2004, Zhongkun International Poetry Prize (Beijing, 2013) and the Princess of Asturias Prize in Literature in 2017. lk/14:48

