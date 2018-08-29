Thirteenth Skopje International Arts Colony to close with exhibit
Skopje, 29 August 2018 (MIA) – The 13th Skopje International Arts Colony will officially end Wednesday with an exhibit at the Arka hotel in Skopje's Old Bazaar beginning 8 pm.
The exhibition will showcase works created at the colony by painters Ahmet Erman Karagöz from Northern Cyprus, Britta Grassman from Sweden, Sara Danguis from France, Denis Juraj Krašković from Croatia, Elizabeta Matorkić from Serbia, as well as Macedonia's Jana Jakimovska, Krunislav Stojanovski, Elizabeta Avramovska, Zarije Amdiu, and Ljupco Bojarov.
This year's Skopje International Arts Colony was organized by the Skopje City Museum, the City of Skopje, and the Arka hotel.
The paintings will also be exhibited during City of Skopje's official event celebrating the liberation of Skopje on November 13. mr/10:33
