In Praise of Demir Hisar, through the lens of nine Czech photographers

Skopje, 30 August 2018 (MIA) – In Praise of Demir Hisar, an exhibit of works by nine photographers from the Czech LŠF Liberec School of Photography, will open at the Ilinden Culture Center in Demir Hisar on Thursday evening.

The photos were inspired by the poem "I Could've Been Your (In Praise of Demir Hisar)" by Macedonian writer Petre M. Andreevski.

Photographers Eva Moricka, Gabriela Řeháková, Jana Kozáková, Alena Nováková, Pikous Šimon, Roman Machek, Franťulín Rusek and Tomáš Bonhard, under the mentorship of Jana Hunterova, took the photos as part of a workshop focusing on the landscapes, people, and customs of the Demir Hisar region.

The photography workshop was held between Aug. 22 and 31 in celebration of the 15th anniversary of the Art Point-Gumno Center in the village of Sloeshtica near Demir Hisar.

In Praise of Demir Hisar, which will run through Sept. 7, was organized as part of Demir Hisar - 2018 City of Culture program.

Petre M. Andreevski (1934-2006) was a famous Macedonian poet, novelist, short story writer, and playwright. He was born in the village of Sloeshtica, Demir Hisar, and his novel Pirey (1980) is considered one of the most important works written in Macedonian.

Andreevski's poetry collections include Denicija (1968) and Dalni nakovalni (1971). He also wrote the novels Locusts (1983), Nebeska Timjanovna (1988) and The Last Villagers (1987). mr/12:15

