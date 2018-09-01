8th festival of experimental music in Skopje

Skopje, 1 September 2018 (MIA) - The Macedonian Cultural Center (MKC) for the eight year in the row in Skopje organizes the annual music festival of new and experimental artists dubbed 'Hello Youth'.

This year, the day-long festival includes performances by Palindrom, Repetitor, Cigarettes After Sex and Wooden Shjips.

The event begins Saturday at noon with a so called 'Junior Programme', i.e. concerts for children and teens. Throughout the concerts, a workshop will be held in the MKC premises.

