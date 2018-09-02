Violinist Eva Bogoevska to perform at American Cathedral in Paris

Skopje, 2 September 2018 (MIA) - Macedonian violinist Eva Bogoevska on Sunday will hold a solo concert at the American Cathedral in Paris, a well-known venue for concerts of classical music.

She will be accompanied by Macedonian pianist Vesna Angelova-Hristova and together they will perform pieces by Mozart, Beethoven and Saint-Saëns.

Bogoevska's solo concert in Paris is supported by the Ministry of Culture.

Her Paris concert comes after last year's performance at Carnegie Hall in New York.

Eva Bogoevska, born 1999, is a student at the Faculty of Music. She has performed many times as a soloist with the Macedonian Philharmonic, as well as with the National Orchestra of Opera and the Ballet in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

As a soloist, she has performed in Slovakia, Malaysia, Vietnam, Italy, Russia, Austria, Czech Republic, Hungary, Israel, the United States and Macedonia.

Bogoevska has won numerous awards both at home and abroad. ba/11:52

