МИА Лого
mk icon al icon gb icon
  • A-
  • A
  • A+
ЕВН
Sunday, September 02, 2018, 

Violinist Eva Bogoevska to perform at American Cathedral in Paris

Sunday, September 02, 2018  11:54 AM

Violinist Eva Bogoevska to perform at American Cathedral in Paris

Skopje, 2 September 2018 (MIA) - Macedonian violinist Eva Bogoevska on Sunday will hold a solo concert at the American Cathedral in Paris, a well-known venue for concerts of classical music.

She will be accompanied by Macedonian pianist Vesna Angelova-Hristova and together they will perform pieces by Mozart, Beethoven and Saint-Saëns.

Bogoevska's solo concert in Paris is supported by the Ministry of Culture.

Her Paris concert comes after last year's performance at Carnegie Hall in New York.

ÐµÐ²Ð° Ð±Ð¾Ð³Ð¾ÐµÐ²ÑÐºÐ°

Eva Bogoevska, born 1999, is a student at the Faculty of Music. She has performed many times as a soloist with the Macedonian Philharmonic, as well as with the National Orchestra of Opera and the Ballet in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

As a soloist, she has performed in Slovakia, Malaysia, Vietnam, Italy, Russia, Austria, Czech Republic, Hungary, Israel, the United States and Macedonia.

Bogoevska has won numerous awards both at home and abroad. ba/11:52

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.



NO RELATED NEWS

Mosaic

U2 cancel Berlin show due to Bono's voice issues

U2 fans were left disappointed when their Berlin s...

Stars and fans say goodbye to Aretha Franklin at emotional, 7-hour funeral

Musicians, family, friends and fans have said a fi...

Berlin Wall to be 'rebuilt' by art group in German capital

The German capital is getting its infamous Berlin ...

George Clooney tops Forbes' highest-paid actor list

George Clooney soared to the top of Forbes' annual...

The Bing Bang Theory to end in May

The end of the road for CBS's The Big Bang Theory ...

Top