Violinist Eva Bogoevska to perform at American Cathedral in Paris
- Sunday, September 02, 2018 11:54 AM
Skopje, 2 September 2018 (MIA) - Macedonian violinist Eva Bogoevska on Sunday will hold a solo concert at the American Cathedral in Paris, a well-known venue for concerts of classical music.
She will be accompanied by Macedonian pianist Vesna Angelova-Hristova and together they will perform pieces by Mozart, Beethoven and Saint-Saëns.
Bogoevska's solo concert in Paris is supported by the Ministry of Culture.
Her Paris concert comes after last year's performance at Carnegie Hall in New York.
Eva Bogoevska, born 1999, is a student at the Faculty of Music. She has performed many times as a soloist with the Macedonian Philharmonic, as well as with the National Orchestra of Opera and the Ballet in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.
As a soloist, she has performed in Slovakia, Malaysia, Vietnam, Italy, Russia, Austria, Czech Republic, Hungary, Israel, the United States and Macedonia.
Bogoevska has won numerous awards both at home and abroad. ba/11:52
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 3:14 PM | British PM Theresa May says she will not ‘compromise’ on Brexit deal
British Prime Minister Theresa May said she would not compromise with Brussels over her plans for Br...
- 2:39 PM | Macedonian documentary wins award at Nancy International Film Festival
The documentary feature 'Avec l’amour' by Ilija Cvetkovski was named winner of the European Document...
- 1:27 PM | Svilanovic: Only a successful referendum opens perspectives for Macedonia
Goran Svilanovic, former Serbian foreign minister, has been serving as Secretary General of the Regi...
- 12:24 PM | Vlatko Stefanovski: MIA reporters should keep being defenders of truth
Vlatko Stefanovski, one of the best Macedonian rock, pop, and jazz musicians, in an interview ahead ...
- 12:21 PM | Somalia's capital Mogadishu hit by huge explosion
A suicide bomber has attacked a government office in the Somali capital, Mogadishu, causing a nearby...