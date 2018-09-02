Macedonian documentary wins award at Nancy International Film Festival

Nancy, 2 September 2018 (MIA) - The documentary feature 'Avec l’amour' by Ilija Cvetkovski was named winner of the European Documentary Film as part of the 24th Nancy International Film Festival.

The festival closes Sunday evening with a screening of the latest feature film by Macedonian director Vladimir Blazevski, 'The Year of the Monkey'.

'Avec l’amour' is a film dedicated to Dionis Paslakov, a retired professor in Negotino who spends his days taking care of almost one hundred classic cars dreaming that one day maybe his collection will be turned into a museum.

The International Film Festival in Nancy, helmed by Macedonian correspondent Toni Glamcevski, this year focuses on new trends in Balkan cinematography. Festival-goers had the chance to watch movies from Macedonia, Greece, Albania, Kosovo, Bulgaria, Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Croatia. A total of seven Macedonian short films were presented as part of the selection.

Also, the festival features the exhibit "Photographic Body of Work of Manaki Brothers in the context of World War One" by Robert Jankulovski. Part of the photo exhibition will travel for display in Paris and Epinal as part of the observances marking 50 years since the city of Bitola became sister city with Epinal.

Macedonian filmmakers have been heavily featured at the Nancy film festival in the past ten years.

Over 100 films, concerts and round-table discussions have been held in nine days throughout the festival. ba/14:38

