Promotion of book on Blaze Koneski

Skopje, 4 September 2018 (MIA) - Foundation for Macedonian language "Nebregovo" has released its fourth book of edition "Makedonski Zbor", which is to be promoted on Friday.

Book "How I Read Koneski" gives an opportunity to young researchers to present their views on his work.

Blaze Koneski was one of the most distinguished Macedonian poets, writers, literary translators, and linguistic scholars. His major contribution was to the codification of standard Macedonian. ik/09:50

###

