МИА Лого
mk icon al icon gb icon
  • A-
  • A
  • A+
ЕВН
Tuesday, September 04, 2018, 

Promotion of book on Blaze Koneski

Tuesday, September 04, 2018  9:52 AM

Promotion of book on Blaze Koneski

Skopje, 4 September 2018 (MIA) - Foundation for Macedonian language "Nebregovo" has released its fourth book of edition "Makedonski Zbor", which is to be promoted on Friday.

Book "How I Read Koneski" gives an opportunity to young researchers to present their views on his work.

Blaze Koneski was one of the most distinguished Macedonian poets, writers, literary translators, and linguistic scholars. His major contribution was to the codification of standard Macedonian. ik/09:50

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.



NO RELATED NEWS

Mosaic

CNN removes Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown episodes featuring Asia Argento

CNN has removed episodes of Anthony Bourdain: Part...

U2 cancel Berlin show due to Bono's voice issues

U2 fans were left disappointed when their Berlin s...

Stars and fans say goodbye to Aretha Franklin at emotional, 7-hour funeral

Musicians, family, friends and fans have said a fi...

Berlin Wall to be 'rebuilt' by art group in German capital

The German capital is getting its infamous Berlin ...

George Clooney tops Forbes' highest-paid actor list

George Clooney soared to the top of Forbes' annual...

Top