Arda Mustafaoğlu places second at piano competition in Turkey
- Wednesday, September 05, 2018 12:44 PM
Skopje, 5 September 2018 (MIA) – Macedonian pianist Arda Mustafaoğlu won second place at the International Piano Festival's young talents piano competition in Antalya, Turkey.
He was presented the prize to a loud ovation from the audience at the Antalya Culture Center's awards ceremony on Tuesday evening.
Mustafaoğlu won the award shortly after attending the International Piano Masterclass with Heribert Koch in Düren, Germany, from 19 to 27 August, when he also gave concerts in Düren, Aachen, and Bonn.
Next, Mustafaoğlu will perform solo recitals in Veles, Stip, Strumica, Prilep, and Skopje, as well as in Kasel, Germany, at the end of September. mr/12:44
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 5:16 PM | Russia launches airstrikes in Syria's rebel-held Idlib
Russia says it has launched airstrikes targeting militant infrastructure in Syria's northern Idlib p...
- 4:58 PM | MoI Spasovski: Hate speech erodes the essence of democracy
The violent extremism related with the hate speech phenomenon ahead of the 30 September referendum i...
- 4:22 PM | FM Dimitrov: Citizens of Macedonia always make wise decision on crucial matters
The citizens of Macedonia always make wise decisions on maters vital for the nation, Foreign Ministe...
- 4:07 PM | PM Zaev meets Danish Ambassador to Macedonia Hougard
Macedonia enjoys Denmark’s support on its road to the EU, NATO membership, Danish Ambassador to the ...
- 3:27 PM | UK charges two Russians for attempted murder of Skripals, blames Moscow
Britain charged two Russians on Wednesday with the attempted murder of a former Russian spy and his ...