Macedonian studies scholars examine Macedonia's reputation

Skopje, 6 September 2018 (MIA) – Macedonia gets worldwide press coverage only due to the name dispute with Greece, pointed out recently Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s close associate Alex Sévigny from Canada’s McMaster University in his paper Macedonia in the Headlines: An Analysis of Media and Reputation.

Sévigny’s analysis urged the Government to build up Macedonia’s reputation abroad by forming an international public relations department, which would be responsible for bolstering the country's image in the eyes of foreigners.

He was one of the eighteen participants in the Tenth Macedonian-North American Conference on Macedonian Studies held on Aug. 30 and 31 in Ohrid.

Leading scholars from Canada, the United States, and Macedonia presented their papers on linguistics, literature, culturology, history, communicology, and global studies.

Among them were Andrew Graan from the University of Helsinki, Finland, who criticized the kitsch, capitalism, and Skopje's urban renewal as part of the Skopje 2014 project, and Grace E. Fielder, whose paper on the metalinguistic dimensions of the Macedonian-Bulgarian Friendship Treaty showed that the country's political events can be compelling when subjected to linguistic examination as well.

Other participants in the conference included Keith Brown, Eleni Bužarovska, Vladimir Cvetkoski, Victor Friedman, Christina Kramer, Marija Kusevska, Kalina Maleska, Marjan Markovikj, Liljana Mitkovska, Dimitar Pandev, Elena Petroska, Catherine Rudin, Simon Sazdov, Lidija Tanturovska, Stanislava Staša Tofoska, and Zuzana Topolinjska.

The Macedonian-North American Conference on Macedonian Studies is held alternately once every three years in the US or Canada, and Macedonia.

This year's scholarly convention was organized by the Blaže Koneski Faculty of Philology under the auspices of Ss. Cyril and Methodius University's Rectorate.mr/13:17

