Event "Sounds of the Bazaar" begins
- Friday, September 07, 2018 9:35 AM
Skopje, 7 September 2018 (MIA) - Traditional event "Sounds of the Bazaar" takes place in Skopje's Old Bazaar on September 7-8.
Concerts of all genres, performances, folklore events, poetry readings, art colony and presentation of old crafts revive the bazaar's tradition during the next couple of days.
The event, held for the 12. year running, is organized by the City of Skopje and the Culture and Information Center-Skopje. ik/09:34
###
