Making Off wins Golden Rose best-director award in Sofia
- Tuesday, September 11, 2018 4:07 PM
Skopje, 11 September 2018 (MIA) – Macedonian film director Kuzman Kuzmanovski's Making Off won the Golden Rose special award for best director at the Slavyanskaya Skazka International Film Festival held in Sofia Sept. 7-10.
"This award is proof," Kuzmanovski said, "that anything you do wholeheartedly will be noticed and valued."
Making Off tells an intriguing story of a girl facing a tragic fate and the three young people who decide to make a movie together.
Marko Petrushevski is the film's cinematographer, and the cast consists of Aleksandar Mikikj, Aleksandra Pavlova, Vlado Dojchinovski, Vancho Petrushevski, Hanna Manson, Dubravka Kiselichki, Katina Ivanova, Ljupcho Bojkovski, Laze Manaskov, Pirunika Kiselichki, and Martin Mingovski.
Making Off is currently showing at Skopje's Cineplexx movie theater. mr/16:07
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 9:56 PM | DM Sekerinska in Zletovo: Citizens to come out and bring Macedonia into Europe
The international community’s support of Macedonia denies the claims for the last 10, that the world...
- 9:20 PM | DPA campaigns in Terace village under slogan ‘Step forward FOR EU&NATO’
A vote in the referendum determines the country’s future, Menduh Tachi, leader of the Democratic Par...
- 8:46 PM | Hungary PM Viktor Orban defiant as EU debates action
Hungary's PM Viktor Orban has accused the EU of "insulting" his country, as its parliament began con...
- 7:47 PM | Kosovo President Thaci to visit Macedonia on Wednesday
Kosovo President Hashim Thaci is arriving to Skopje on Wednesday for a meeting with Macedonian Prime...
- 7:34 PM | US Ambassador Baily opens Youth/Community Center in Gostivar
US Ambassador Jess Baily opened Tuesday a Youth and Community Center in Gostivar.