Making Off wins Golden Rose best-director award in Sofia

Skopje, 11 September 2018 (MIA) – Macedonian film director Kuzman Kuzmanovski's Making Off won the Golden Rose special award for best director at the Slavyanskaya Skazka International Film Festival held in Sofia Sept. 7-10.

"This award is proof," Kuzmanovski said, "that anything you do wholeheartedly will be noticed and valued."

Making Off tells an intriguing story of a girl facing a tragic fate and the three young people who decide to make a movie together.

Marko Petrushevski is the film's cinematographer, and the cast consists of Aleksandar Mikikj, Aleksandra Pavlova, Vlado Dojchinovski, Vancho Petrushevski, Hanna Manson, Dubravka Kiselichki, Katina Ivanova, Ljupcho Bojkovski, Laze Manaskov, Pirunika Kiselichki, and Martin Mingovski.

Making Off is currently showing at Skopje's Cineplexx movie theater. mr/16:07

