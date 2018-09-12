Macedonia's first children's musical in the works

Skopje, 12 September 2018 (MIA) - The Children and Youth Theatre has launched the preparations for the first Macedonian children's musical titled "An unreachable country", upon the text of Olivera Nikolova and directed by Violeta Dzoleva.

Aleksandar Dzambazov wrote the score, Aleksandar Mitevski is the music producer, Krenare Nevzati is the choreographer, Maja Stefanovic is the dramatist, while Damir Imeri is the music arranger.

Children aged between 9 and 13 will take part in the musical. An audition is to take place in the children's culture center "Karpos" on September 21-23. ik/08:52

