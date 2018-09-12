The Return enters Oldenburg Film Festival's main competition

Skopje, 12 September 2018 (MIA) – The Macedonia–Kosovo co-production The Return will be shown in the Oldenburg International Film Festival's main competition.

The festival, which takes place in Oldenburg, Germany, from Sept. 12 through Sept. 16., has been called "the European Sundance" by Variety, Hollywood Reporter, and Screen International due to its high reputation and strict selection standards.

Written and directed by Kastriot Abdyli, The Return was supported by the Macedonian Film Agency and the Kosovo Cinematography Center.

The movie tells the story of a young Albanian immigrant and his French fiance who decide to pay a surprise visit to his native village. Their surprise turns sour when his family learns the true reasons behind their son's return.

The cast includes Hazir Haziri, Selman Lokaj, and Delphine Depardieu.

The Macedonian Film Agency will also participate in Oldenburg festival's MatchBox Coproduction Lounge, where it will promote moviemaking in Macedonia by advertising local picturesque shooting locations, offering collaboration with local production companies, as well as stimulating independent filmmakers through cash rebates for films co-produced by the Agency.

Ranked among the "Top 25 Coolest Festivals in the World" by MovieMaker, Oldenburg Filmfest supports innovative, independent filmmaking and provides an inspiring meeting place for filmmakers, audiences, and media professionals. mr/13:23

