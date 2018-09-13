Solo show of Mihaela Jovanovska in Sofia

Skopje, 13 September 2018 (MIA) - Exhibit of Mihaela Jovanovska will open in the Sofia-based Macedonian Culture and Information Center on Thursday.

The display includes artworks in combined technique by using acrylic, print on plastic foil, plexiglass, resin etc.

Mihaela Jovanovska works at the National Gallery of Macedonia as an associate for visual arts and design. Her works have been displayed at numerous group exhibitions and solo shows in Macedonia, but also New York, Berlin, Zagreb, Cetinje and Sofia.

The Sofia exhibit is supported by the Ministry of Culture. ik/09:07

