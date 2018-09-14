Statuafest in downtown Skopje
- Friday, September 14, 2018 8:43 AM
Skopje, 14 September 2018 (MIA) - Living statues from Macedonia, Serbia, Bulgaria, Spain and the Ukraine will take part at festival "Statuafest - the other face of the street" in downtown Skopje on September 14-15.
"The festival differs from the others, with living statues enriching the city and demonstrating the specific nature of this profession," say organizers Teatrosk.
Besides living statues, the festival will include performances by DJs and bands.
The City of Skopje is the festival's patron. ik/08:41
