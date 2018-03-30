Djuric arrest orchestrated by Serbia, says Kosovo president

Pristina, 30 March 2018 (MIA) - The arrest of Marko Djuric, head of the Serbian government's Kosovo office, was orchestrated by Serbia in order to create a complicated situation, said Kosovo President Hashim Thaci on Thursday.

"I am convinced that recent developments on Kosovo's north were orchestrated by Serbia in order to created a complicated situation and stage a scenario," said Thaci.

According to him, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic ordered Djuric to come to Kosovo.

Regarding threats coming from Serbia over the Kosovska Mitrovica incident, Thaci said they were only empty words and did not impress anyone.

On Monday, Kosovo special forces stormed a meeting of the Kosovo Serbs in Kosovska Mitrovica and arrested Djuric. More than 30 people were injured during the events, including Kosovo Agriculture Minister Nenad Rikalo. ik/08:23

