Djuric arrest orchestrated by Serbia, says Kosovo president
- Friday, March 30, 2018 8:25 AM
Pristina, 30 March 2018 (MIA) - The arrest of Marko Djuric, head of the Serbian government's Kosovo office, was orchestrated by Serbia in order to create a complicated situation, said Kosovo President Hashim Thaci on Thursday.
"I am convinced that recent developments on Kosovo's north were orchestrated by Serbia in order to created a complicated situation and stage a scenario," said Thaci.
According to him, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic ordered Djuric to come to Kosovo.
Regarding threats coming from Serbia over the Kosovska Mitrovica incident, Thaci said they were only empty words and did not impress anyone.
On Monday, Kosovo special forces stormed a meeting of the Kosovo Serbs in Kosovska Mitrovica and arrested Djuric. More than 30 people were injured during the events, including Kosovo Agriculture Minister Nenad Rikalo. ik/08:23
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 4:17 PM | Agricouncil: Prioritize sheep industry by providing more support
During its initial session on Friday, the newly founded Agricouncil of Macedonia agreed on four reso...
- 4:16 PM | USAID in 25 years has supported 157 projects in Macedonia
In the past 25 years, USAID in Macedonia has supported 157 projects in the sphere of inclusion in ed...
- 3:03 PM | Gov't spokesman: Greece seeking name solution within its national line
Athens is seeking solution to the name dispute in accordance with the national line of all Greek adm...
- 2:45 PM | Ivanov congratulates Jews on Passover holiday
President Gjorge Ivanov congratulates Friday Passover holiday to Berta Romano-Nikolic, President of ...
- 2:26 PM | Nimetz, Dimitrov and Kotzias convene in Vienna to seek name solution
A meeting of UN name envoy Matthew Nimetz with the foreign ministers of Macedonia and Greece, Nikola...