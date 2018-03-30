Kosovo PM sacks security chief, interior minister over Turkish arrests
- Friday, March 30, 2018 11:44 AM
Pristina, 20 March 2018 (MIA) - Kosovo Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj dismissed on Friday the interior minister and the secret service chief after the arrest and extradition to Turkey of six Turkish nationals, two government officials told Reuters.
The prime minister had said he was not informed about the operation to deport the six, who were arrested in Kosovo on Thursday over links to schools financed by the Fethullah Gulen movement that Ankara blames for a failed 2016 coup.
“Both are dismissed over the arrests that happened yesterday,” a senior government said, adding more information will be released during the day. sk/11:42
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 4:17 PM | Agricouncil: Prioritize sheep industry by providing more support
During its initial session on Friday, the newly founded Agricouncil of Macedonia agreed on four reso...
- 4:16 PM | USAID in 25 years has supported 157 projects in Macedonia
In the past 25 years, USAID in Macedonia has supported 157 projects in the sphere of inclusion in ed...
- 3:03 PM | Gov't spokesman: Greece seeking name solution within its national line
Athens is seeking solution to the name dispute in accordance with the national line of all Greek adm...
- 2:45 PM | Ivanov congratulates Jews on Passover holiday
President Gjorge Ivanov congratulates Friday Passover holiday to Berta Romano-Nikolic, President of ...
- 2:26 PM | Nimetz, Dimitrov and Kotzias convene in Vienna to seek name solution
A meeting of UN name envoy Matthew Nimetz with the foreign ministers of Macedonia and Greece, Nikola...