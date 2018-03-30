МИА Лого
Friday, March 30, 2018, 

Kosovo PM sacks security chief, interior minister over Turkish arrests

Friday, March 30, 2018  11:44 AM

Pristina, 20 March 2018 (MIA) - Kosovo Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj dismissed on Friday the interior minister and the secret service chief after the arrest and extradition to Turkey of six Turkish nationals, two government officials told Reuters.

The prime minister had said he was not informed about the operation to deport the six, who were arrested in Kosovo on Thursday over links to schools financed by the Fethullah Gulen movement that Ankara blames for a failed 2016 coup.

“Both are dismissed over the arrests that happened yesterday,” a senior government said, adding more information will be released during the day. sk/11:42

