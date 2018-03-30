Borissov: Bulgaria will not expel any Russian diplomats
- Friday, March 30, 2018 1:50 PM
Sofia, 30 March 2019 (MIA) – Bulgaria will not expel any Russian diplomats over the Skripal case, Bulgarian PM Boyko Borissov said Friday.
Borissov said Bulgaria's reaction to Russia will be limited to recalling its ambassador from Moscow for consultations, BTA reports.
He talked to reporters after Friday's meeting of the Security Council with the government, attended by representatives of the presidential institution and the special services.
Ambassador Boyko Kotsev will return to Moscow for the April 8 opening of an exhibition of artist Svetlin Roussev, said Borissov.
Sofia has shown its solidarity with Britain by backing the decisions of the European Council and NATO concerning the Skripal case. However, being the holder of the EU Council Presidency, Bulgaria should remain a channel of communication with Russia, Borissov said. mr/13:50
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 4:17 PM | Agricouncil: Prioritize sheep industry by providing more support
During its initial session on Friday, the newly founded Agricouncil of Macedonia agreed on four reso...
- 4:16 PM | USAID in 25 years has supported 157 projects in Macedonia
In the past 25 years, USAID in Macedonia has supported 157 projects in the sphere of inclusion in ed...
- 3:03 PM | Gov't spokesman: Greece seeking name solution within its national line
Athens is seeking solution to the name dispute in accordance with the national line of all Greek adm...
- 2:45 PM | Ivanov congratulates Jews on Passover holiday
President Gjorge Ivanov congratulates Friday Passover holiday to Berta Romano-Nikolic, President of ...
- 2:26 PM | Nimetz, Dimitrov and Kotzias convene in Vienna to seek name solution
A meeting of UN name envoy Matthew Nimetz with the foreign ministers of Macedonia and Greece, Nikola...