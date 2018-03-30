Borissov: Bulgaria will not expel any Russian diplomats

Sofia, 30 March 2019 (MIA) – Bulgaria will not expel any Russian diplomats over the Skripal case, Bulgarian PM Boyko Borissov said Friday.

Borissov said Bulgaria's reaction to Russia will be limited to recalling its ambassador from Moscow for consultations, BTA reports.

He talked to reporters after Friday's meeting of the Security Council with the government, attended by representatives of the presidential institution and the special services.

Ambassador Boyko Kotsev will return to Moscow for the April 8 opening of an exhibition of artist Svetlin Roussev, said Borissov.

Sofia has shown its solidarity with Britain by backing the decisions of the European Council and NATO concerning the Skripal case. However, being the holder of the EU Council Presidency, Bulgaria should remain a channel of communication with Russia, Borissov said. mr/13:50

