Erdoğan, Trump discuss Iraq, Syria in phone call

Ankara, 31 March 2018 (MIA) - President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Friday discussed latest developments in Iraq and Syria with his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump.

The two leaders exchanged views on bilateral and regional issues as well as reiterated their determination to further increase cooperation and coordination as allies, Daily Sabah reports.

Erdoğan and Trump also discussed the fight against terror and Friday events in Gaza.

The White House said that Mr Trump and Mr Erdogan spoke about “regional developments and the strategic partnership” and that they “expressed support for continued efforts to increase cooperation between their two countries, to advance shared interests as NATO allies, and to work through issues that affect the bilateral relationship”.

Tens of thousands of Palestinians in the blockaded Gaza Strip converged on the border to demand the right to return to their homes in historical Palestine.

The demonstrations are also intended to pressure Israel to lift its decade-long blockade of the Hamas-run Gaza Strip.

Despite the peaceful nature of the rally, at least 15 Palestinian protesters were killed and more than 1400 others were injured by Israeli troops. sk/11:06

