Montenegro: Organised crime groups violate security

Podgorica, 2 April 2018 (MIA) - The National Security Council of Montenegro assessed that the security situation in the country is violated due to growing conflicts of the organised crime groups.

The Council requested, and the heads of the competent state authorities accepted, the establishment of joint specialised teams, composed of representatives of the Prosecutor's Office, the Police Directorate and other bodies, with the task of more efficient fight against organised crime, and with the ultimate goal of providing full safety and security for every citizen.

The meeting was held following the gang-related double murder in Podgorica.

Competent bodies agreed to have coordinated activities aimed at providing strong and comprehensive response against organised crime in the country, press release said.

Director of Police Directorate and head of Security Centre in Podgorica resigned following the murders. sk/08:56

