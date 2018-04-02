Almost 2,000 refugees and migrants reached Greek isles in March

Athens, 2 April 2018 (MIA) – A total of 1,968 refugees and migrants have recently reached the Greek isles along the northern Aegean: 1,369 landed at Lesbos, 541 at Samos, and 58 at Chios.

According to Greek daily Naftemporiki, 1,504 people arrived at the islands in January, and 997 in February.

In comparison, 1,407 people reached the northern Aegean in March of 2017, and 8,604 in March of 2016. mr/13:58

