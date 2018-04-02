Greece: Prosecutor says ex-minister guilty of money laundering

Athens, 2 April 2018 (MIA) - A prosecutor in Athens on Monday proposed that former minister Tasos Mandelis be found guilty of money laundering in relation to the sum of about 230,000 euros that he is alleged to have received from German company Siemens for securing an OTE Telecom contract in 1997, Kathimerini reported.

Following a hearing at an Athens appeals court that lasted several months, the prosecutor was not convinced that the money received by Mandelis was pre-election donation as the latter has repeatedly claimed.

Elections were held a year-and-a-half after the money transfer, the prosecutor noted, and did not go towards the polls but towards Mandelis's expenses for his son's attendance at a foreign university.

The prosecutor also called for another defendants, former Siemens executive Ilias Georgiou, to be found guilty.

Georgiou was initially given a 12-year suspended sentence while Mantelis was given eight years.

