Greece: Prosecutor says ex-minister guilty of money laundering
- Monday, April 02, 2018 5:46 PM
Athens, 2 April 2018 (MIA) - A prosecutor in Athens on Monday proposed that former minister Tasos Mandelis be found guilty of money laundering in relation to the sum of about 230,000 euros that he is alleged to have received from German company Siemens for securing an OTE Telecom contract in 1997, Kathimerini reported.
Following a hearing at an Athens appeals court that lasted several months, the prosecutor was not convinced that the money received by Mandelis was pre-election donation as the latter has repeatedly claimed.
Elections were held a year-and-a-half after the money transfer, the prosecutor noted, and did not go towards the polls but towards Mandelis's expenses for his son's attendance at a foreign university.
The prosecutor also called for another defendants, former Siemens executive Ilias Georgiou, to be found guilty.
Georgiou was initially given a 12-year suspended sentence while Mantelis was given eight years.
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 6:09 PM | Annual conference on first budget of independent Macedonia
The government will keep making efforts for budgets to create conditions stimulating the economy thr...
- 5:50 PM | Stavreski's Secret Ingredient to compete for Cleveland International Film Festival prize
Gjorče Stavreski's Secret Ingredient will be screened at the 42nd Cleveland International Film Festi...
- 5:46 PM | Greece: Prosecutor says ex-minister guilty of money laundering
A prosecutor in Athens on Monday proposed that former minister Tasos Mandelis be found guilty of mon...
- 5:06 PM | PM Zaev says there's no need for early parliamentary polls
Prime Minister Zoran Zaev welcomed Monday the decision of the opposition party VMRO-DPMNE to go back...
- 4:51 PM | Macedonian 'Charlie's Angels' documentary to premier on Belgrade’s TV N1
The documentary 'Charlie's Angels', telling a story about Macedonia Special Prosecution Office (SPO...