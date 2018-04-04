About 1,300 undocumented migrants held across Turkey

Ankara, 4 April 2018 (MIA) - At least 1,299 undocumented migrants, including women and children have been held during anti-human trafficking operations across Turkey, according to officials on Tuesday, Anadolu Agency reports.

In eastern Erzurum province, nearly 1,000 migrants, including Pakistanis and Afghans, who had reportedly crossed into the Turkish border from Iran, were held.

Separately, coast guard teams found 145 migrants off the coasts of Izmir province’s Cesme, Menderes, and Dikili districts, while 62 were held in Balikesir’s Ayvalik district.

Gendarme units also arrested 64 migrants in Izmir’s Menderes and Cesme districts.

All of the migrants, who were reportedly trying to cross from Turkey to Greece, were taken to the regional immigration department.

Turkey has been a main route for refugees trying to cross into Europe, especially since the beginning of the civil war in Syria.

Security forces stopped a vehicle in Calikoy village in Edirne province and detained 18 migrants of Pakistani origin.

In Yenikadin village of Edirne province, security forces also detained 10 migrants of Moroccan nationality.

Among migrants held in 2017 in Turkey, the majority came from Pakistan -- around 15,000 -- followed by Afghans at around 12,000. Syrians totaled about 10,000.

There has been a 60 percent increase in migrant flow since 2016. The number was 31,000 in 2016. ik/08:39

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.