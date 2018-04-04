Kosovo complains to Albania over toll road tariffs
- Wednesday, April 04, 2018 7:05 PM
Pristina, 4 April 2018 (MIA) - Kosovo has formally complained to Albania over tariffs at a main road linking the two countries, AP reported.
Last weekend protesters in Albania burned down toll boxes and scuffled with police to protest against high tariffs at the country's first toll road.
Infrastructure Minister Pal Lekaj on Wednesday complained to Albania's Ambassador to Pristina Qemal Minxhozi over the issue.
The 110-kilometer Milot-Morine highway is used by many Kosovar tourists who travel to Albania to enjoy the seaside they lack at home.
The tolls range from 2.5 to 22.5 euros.
An international consortium is expected to maintain the road and collect tolls over a 30-year concession. ba/19:04
