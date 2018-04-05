Croatian police arrest pedophile suspected of over 80 crimes

Zagreb, 5 April 2018 (MIA) - The Croatian police has arrested a 24-year-old citizen suspected of luring young girls on Facebook and committing 80 pedophilia crimes.

The police has identified 53 victims across Croatia, mostly between 10-15 years of age.

The investigation established that children from neighboring countries were also affected. The suspected pedophile created fake Facebook profiles and communicated with a large number of girls.

"He lured them into writing on sexually explicit topics, sent them pornographic content, recruited them and urged them to record themselves. He also proposed meetings with others in order to engage into sexual intercourse," says the police. ik/09:00

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.