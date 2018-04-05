МИА Лого
Thursday, April 05, 2018, 

Slovenia to tightly regulate trans fats in food industry

Thursday, April 05, 2018  10:46 AM

Ljubljana, 4 April 2018 (MIA) – Slovenia on Wednesday started to introduce new rules limiting the amount of trans fats in its food industry, making trans fats limited to 2 percent of the total fat content in a food item, Xinhua reports.

Restaurants and food producers across the country will have a year to adapt to the new rules, according to the Slovenian Press Agency.

A risk assessment has shown that the consumption of trans fats by Slovenians is below critical levels. However, people who often eat foods high in trans fats can reach critical levels very quickly.

The nation's Health Ministry drafted the rules in cooperation with the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, and Food after a goal to reduce trans fats was included in the 2015-2025 national nutrition and physical activity program.

Trans fats increase the risk of heart and vascular diseases and type 2 diabetes. They have also been linked to some cancers, including breast and colon cancer, preeclampsia in pregnant women, and asthma and allergies in children. mr/10:46

