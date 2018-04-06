МИА Лого
Friday, April 06, 2018, 

Vucic set to meet with Merkel on April 13: report

Friday, April 06, 2018  2:08 PM

Belgrade, 6 April 2018 (MIA) - Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic will meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel on April 13, Tanjug reported on Friday.

The agency said that the second meeting between the two in the past month and a half would come at Merkel's initiative.

It will take place amid tensions around Kosovo and Metohija and Vucic's announced "ten-day diplomatic offensive," during which the president should discuss the Kosovo problem above all with Western partners.

Vucic also said last week that he "doesn't expect much good news" from the upcoming EU-Western Balkans summit in Sofia, but that he does expect "difficult negotiations" in the interim. ik/14:08

